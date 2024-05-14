Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $912.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.97. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

