Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

WFC stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

