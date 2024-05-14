Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.