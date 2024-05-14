Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 266,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,593.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.