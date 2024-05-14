Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 243,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nasdaq by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

