Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.18 and a 200 day moving average of $267.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

