Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPLV opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
