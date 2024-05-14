Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLV opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.