Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

