Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 32,202 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
