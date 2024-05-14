Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 59,666 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $61.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.