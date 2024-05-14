Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.19

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 188955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,207.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,207.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,641 shares of company stock worth $5,391,551. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

