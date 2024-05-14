AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 253,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,590. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 70.56%. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

