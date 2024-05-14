Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 71.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,645,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

