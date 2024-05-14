B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 275.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERU. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Veru Stock Performance

VERU stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.47. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

