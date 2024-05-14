Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 2.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $109.42. Approximately 758,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,352,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

