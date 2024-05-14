Baird R W Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $43.84. 147,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $213,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,477.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $685,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.