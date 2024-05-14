Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Balchem

Balchem Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $154.46 on Friday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total value of $5,299,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,559 shares of company stock worth $12,906,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.