Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.22. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 987,604 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market cap of $975.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

