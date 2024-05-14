Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,130 shares of company stock worth $445,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

