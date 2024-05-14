Bank of America Begins Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

APGE stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

