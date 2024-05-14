Bank of America Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $82.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 698,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 11,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

