Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 1.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 5,742,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,655,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

