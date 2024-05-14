Bank of America Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Novavax Trading Up 47.6 %

Shares of NVAX traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,035,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

