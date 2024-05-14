Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.4 %

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

