Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$65.57. 706,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,694. The company has a market cap of C$80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

