Barclays Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $44.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock remained flat at $43.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,824,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,694. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,571.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,289 shares of company stock worth $13,480,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

