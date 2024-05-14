Barclays Increases Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $43.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Bird stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.