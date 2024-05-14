Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Barclays Stock Up 0.5 %

BCS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

