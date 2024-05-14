Barclays Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $105.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.