Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.91

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 139580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

