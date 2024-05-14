Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

