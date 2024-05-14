Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.