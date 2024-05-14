Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Decreased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 123,347 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

