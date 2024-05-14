Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 5,798,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,572.2 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Featured Stories

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

