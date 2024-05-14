Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 2,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 349.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 349,702 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.60.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

