Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. 94,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

