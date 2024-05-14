Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Better Home & Finance
