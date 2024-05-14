Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

