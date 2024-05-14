Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.56.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

