Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.96% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Beyond stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $8,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

