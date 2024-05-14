BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,815.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BigBear.ai by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 221.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

