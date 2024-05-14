Biglari (NYSE:BH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE BH opened at $202.40 on Friday. Biglari has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $461.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,829,685.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,064 in the last ninety days. 71.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 43.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

