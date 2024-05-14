bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 64.0% in April

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 240,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
BIAF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 164,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 313.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.