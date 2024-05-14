Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.07. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6,314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.