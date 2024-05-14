BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 7,750,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

