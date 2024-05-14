BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 372,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

