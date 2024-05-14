Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $431.89 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $431.89 or 0.00701541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and $254.95 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,563.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00064436 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096264 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,705,606 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
