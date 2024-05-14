BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $120,672.82 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000829 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,367,994 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.