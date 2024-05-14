BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $78.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.