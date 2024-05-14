BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,704,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 9,278,981 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

