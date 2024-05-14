BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2,578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $790.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

